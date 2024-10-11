Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,625,000 after buying an additional 35,319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.95. 302,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,725. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $284.74. The company has a market capitalization of $425.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

