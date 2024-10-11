Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Management Inc.

Cornerstone Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 517,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 18.9% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $90,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after buying an additional 2,673,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $175,884,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $175.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.89 and its 200-day moving average is $164.11.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

