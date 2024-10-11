Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of -324.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -947.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

