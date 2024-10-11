Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Vestis Price Performance

NYSE VSTS opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. Vestis has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.33 million. Vestis had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vestis will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 1st quarter worth $21,712,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vestis by 1,124.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,346,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vestis by 2,290.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,836 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the first quarter worth approximately $7,364,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

