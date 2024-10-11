VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 31,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ CIZ opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.