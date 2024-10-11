VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 31,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ CIZ opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CIZ Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 233,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 22.21% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

