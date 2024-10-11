Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Strategic Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

V traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $276.82. 1,405,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.71. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $506.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

