Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 379.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,142,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 94.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 348.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 117,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.14.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

