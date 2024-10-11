Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 70.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $79.13 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

