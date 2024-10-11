Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 33,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $2,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VMC opened at $243.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.45.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

