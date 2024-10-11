Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.89.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $211.25 on Friday. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $153.95 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.