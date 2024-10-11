Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 190.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.64.

Shares of WAT opened at $352.54 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.71. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

