Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Watsco were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 76.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Watsco Stock Performance
NYSE WSO opened at $484.04 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.58 and a fifty-two week high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.28.
Watsco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
