WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,566,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,328,000 after buying an additional 688,812 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,954,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,372,000 after purchasing an additional 206,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,889,000 after purchasing an additional 61,019 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $127,945,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after buying an additional 199,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4 %

WEC opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

