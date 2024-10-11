Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Banking System in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.81.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 85.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.