Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 1,051 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,605,000 after buying an additional 9,978,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,601 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 156.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,474,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $367,372,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $194.67 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $343.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.70 and its 200 day moving average is $177.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

