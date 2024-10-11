Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $129.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $129.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

