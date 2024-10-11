Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.56. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 372,099 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.65.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

Featured Stories

