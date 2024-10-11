Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.57.

WCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WCP opened at C$10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.27.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$946.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1226131 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 58.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total transaction of C$204,400.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

