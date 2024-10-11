WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.45 and last traded at $46.59. 88,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 78,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the second quarter worth $456,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 201.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

