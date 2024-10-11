WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 515,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in WNS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in WNS by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 105,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

