X Square Capital LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 905.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,497 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.4% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 914.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 825.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 84,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 75,046 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1,452.1% during the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 901.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 417,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,823,000 after purchasing an additional 141,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,255,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,201,270 shares of company stock valued at $371,285,277 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

