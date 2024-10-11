Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,818.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,818.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,955,351.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,629 shares of company stock worth $13,888,443 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.25.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $133.27 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.37.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

