10,437 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,565,000 after purchasing an additional 582,636 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 864,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after buying an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.80 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

