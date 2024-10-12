104,460 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

