10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s current price.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 10x Genomics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXG

10x Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.85. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,711.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,061 shares of company stock worth $316,794. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in 10x Genomics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,527,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,388,000 after purchasing an additional 446,192 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 502,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.