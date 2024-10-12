10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 84.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

TXG stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $152,054.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares in the company, valued at $19,881,981.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 451.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 74.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 501.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

