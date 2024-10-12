11,876 Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $25,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

NYSE:BKD opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

