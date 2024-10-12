12,128 Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWBI. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 12.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,225,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 732,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 116,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $101,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,747.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO Douglas M. Schosser acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,663.93. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $101,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,747.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 2.9 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

