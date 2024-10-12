12,873 Shares in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 15.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 36.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.
Vera Bradley Price Performance
NASDAQ VRA opened at $5.18 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.67 and a beta of 1.88.
Vera Bradley Profile
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vera Bradley
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.