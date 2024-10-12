12,873 Shares in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 15.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 36.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

NASDAQ VRA opened at $5.18 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $110.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.