13,537 Shares in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,537 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFG. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

