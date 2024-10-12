1,453 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,335,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,937,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $949,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPAY opened at $339.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.10. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $342.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPAY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Corpay from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.83.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

