15,533 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 581,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,996,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

NYSE:PBH opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.33. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

