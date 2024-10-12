1,759 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after buying an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,396,000 after acquiring an additional 832,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after acquiring an additional 705,167 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL stock opened at $127.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,878,466.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock worth $2,116,671,062. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

