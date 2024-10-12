17,730 Shares in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,012 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 68.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,054 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth about $15,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 435,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 616,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $253,036.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $253,036.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $33,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,132.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 475,599 shares of company stock worth $2,398,359. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE JOBY opened at $5.69 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

