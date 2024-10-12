19,197 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Get Weibo alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Weibo during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Weibo by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Stock Performance

WB stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WB shares. Nomura Securities raised shares of Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weibo

About Weibo

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.