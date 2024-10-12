1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in 1stdibs.Com were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 74.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 99.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 130,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 85,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.98. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Insider Activity

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $25,103.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,611 shares in the company, valued at $150,988.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,508 shares of company stock worth $38,991. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

