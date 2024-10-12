21,890 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after buying an additional 918,300 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 1,294.9% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $43,318,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,080,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after buying an additional 271,650 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in VIZIO by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,162,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 457,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VIZIO

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $28,437.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,311.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

VIZIO Trading Down 0.6 %

VZIO opened at $11.20 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.95 and a beta of 2.04.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

