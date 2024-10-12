232,121 Shares in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 85,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QBTS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.54.

QBTS stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

