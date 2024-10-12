23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 16th

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, October 16th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th.

ME opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. 23andMe has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.20.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 317.03% and a negative return on equity of 83.22%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million.

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded 23andMe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in 23andMe by 410.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71,204 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 23andMe by 145.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 263,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

