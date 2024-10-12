2,650 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Church & Dwight
In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of CHD stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $104.04.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Church & Dwight Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.
Church & Dwight Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.
