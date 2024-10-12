27,556 Shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,271 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,764,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 813,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 66,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 432,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $650.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLNE shares. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

