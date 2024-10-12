3,009 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

