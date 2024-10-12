3,406 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC upped their price target on BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX opened at $120.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $131.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.