36,046 Shares in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 547,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 50,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 33,166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.37. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

