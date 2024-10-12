3,720 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

