41,849 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,463 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $29,941,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 42.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 224,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

In other news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $81,421.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,938.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,361 shares in the company, valued at $28,947,630.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $81,421.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,938.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,699 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $29.16.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

