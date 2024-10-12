5,045 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 223,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,716 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,393,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 85,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,645,000.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

