5,045 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 223,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,716 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,393,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 85,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,645,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $46.80.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.