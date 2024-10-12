53,955 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $18.96.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
