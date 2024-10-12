5,636 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Get National Grid alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,218,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8,101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Trading Up 0.8 %

National Grid stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.64. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.