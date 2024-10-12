6,671 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.1% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

